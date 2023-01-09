FXGlobe Gifts Traders With Exclusive Advantage By Launching Ambassador Program

2023/01/09 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq News

FXGlobe is thrilled to introduce its Ambassador program — a squad of seasoned industry professionals who will act as your secret advantage in the trading world.

The FXGlobe Ambassadors form a squad of seasoned industry professionals, intent on helping traders succeed.

Based in various locations internationally, they provide exclusive daily content in a variety of languages, formats, and topics.



Their main goal is to help the diverse FXGlobe Community navigate the complex world of financial trading.

Meet Our Ambassadors

Meet Adam!

Meet technical and trend-based trading specialist, Adam Peter Harris.



His theory is simple: learn what not to do.Based in London, UK, Adam has been trading professionally since 2013.

Quick-fire facts:

Adam trades so that he doesn’t have to depend on someone else for his income.



And thanks to compounding, his income actually increases most months.



Essentially, he uses two trading strategies: with-trend, either enter on a breakout or a pullback.



Any timeframe, any instrument.

● Weirdest trade location: onboard a plane using the in-flight WiFi● Favorite financial instrument: Nasdaq 100● Languages spoken: English, some Afrikaans, and a little Spanish● Travel style: explore local foods and be immersed in culture● Favorite destinations: the Maldives, Cape Town, Spain, Jerusalem, Zanzibar● Next travel plans: scuba diving in Thailand

Meet Tamar!

She’s an accomplished trader with a passion for formulas.



Find out how to make better decisions with Tamar Mehr.

Tamar began her career as a software engineer before shifting to financial market trading in 2007.

Quick-fire facts:

Tamar is an established neuropsychological trading mentor with an impressive resume.



If she could travel back in time to the start of her trading journey, she’d tell herself, “Every challenge is an opportunity in disguise.”

● Experience with forex, indices, commodities, and shares: over 15 years● Favorite destination: Far North Queensland● Trading style: capturing momentum and trend change on lower timeframes● Favorite financial instrument: DAX (Germany 40)● Go-to stress-buster: martial arts training (3rd Dan Taekwondo Black Belt holder)● License: Australian Financial Service License RG146 Derivatives (General Advice)

Meet Jose!

Learn to achieve reasonable targets using fundamental and technical price action analysis with Spanish Ambassador, Jose Basagoiti.Jose graduated from the prestigious BME University with a master’s degree in Financial Markets and has been trading since 2008.

Quick-fire facts:

Trader Mark Minervini and investor Stanley Druckenmiller are Jose’s biggest industry role models.



Now an influential figure in his own right, Jose’s advice to his younger self would be, “Look for reasonable targets, don’t try to achieve utopian returns.



There’s a lot of pollution in this sector.”

● Most used trading strategies: Wyckoff, Elliott, and volume● Favorite financial instruments: Nasdaq-100, gold, and Bitcoin● Most interesting place traded from: Ibiza and Bali● Biggest post-trading stress-buster: sport● Number of positions opened on an average week: around 5 to 10● Favorite vacation memories: Riviera Maya and Holbox Island, Mexico

Meet Álvaro!

Half of the Basagoiti brothers’ trading duo, Álvaro emphasizes patience, discipline, and staying informed of current news and events.Álvaro is based in Madrid, Spain, and has been trading since 2006.

Quick-fire facts:

Álvaro advises that patience is key - time will ultimately put everything in its place.



With consistent hard work and discipline, the goal can be achieved.



Álvaro summarizes the process of learning market analysis in the following manner: first, gain an understanding of a system, and then practice consistently while also effectively managing both financial and emotional elements.

● Most used trading strategies: Elliott, Fibonacci, Wyckoff, and Wolfe● Favorite financial instruments: CFDs, options, and futures● Most interesting place traded from: he got some odd looks trading in a Moroccan theater● Industry role models: Michael Burry, Ray Dalio, and Stanley Druckenmiller● Number of positions opened on an average week: around 15 to 20● Best vacation memories: surfing in Bali and festivals in Holland, Germany, and Miami

Meet Luis!

Luis Fernando Ferreira Fontes’ bold style and sense of adventure make him a natural leader in the trading world.Luis began trading more than a decade ago for a couple of simple reasons: he likes money and enjoys taking controlled risks.

Quick-fire facts:

Luis is always on the lookout for unique opportunities.



During the COVID crisis, he invested 70% of his capital—an unorthodox and risky move under any circumstances—and waited for market recovery.



His style is bold yet intelligently calculated.

● Based in Camaçari, Bahia, and speaks Portuguese and English● Trading hardware: two 27” monitors for different timeframes and a good quality chair● Most interesting place traded from: a sailboat on the open ocean● Favorite destinations: Maldives and Dubai.



Next on the travel wishlist is Hawaii● Number of positions opened per day: 1 to 5, or more smaller trades if recovering a loss● When not trading, Álvaro can often be found at home with his family, engaging in activities such as sailing, surfing, or fishing.

---

By providing consistent, regular, original content to the FXGlobe Community, FXGlobe Ambassadors feed traders with high-level knowledge and professional insights that were previously inaccessible outside of a smaller circle.

The Ambassadors also share their personal experiences, lucrative tips and tricks, and full-length masterclass training courses.



FXGlobe Community members can feast on multi-channel limitless content designed to help them learn to trade like legitimate pros.

