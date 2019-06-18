Kuwaiti Emir's visit to Baghdad aims to strengthen bilateral ties: ambassador

2019/06/18 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad will pay an official visit to Iraq on Wednesday, during which he will discuss the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the most important issues and developments in the region, Kuwati Al-Rai reported.The visit of the Kuwaiti Emir to the Iraqi capital is the second during his term of office; on March 29, 2012, the Kuwaiti Emir presided over Kuwait's delegation in the Arab summit meeting held in Baghdad at the time.For his part, Iraq's Ambassador to Kuwait Alaa al-Hashemi said that Sheikh Sabah's official visit to Iraq comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.He added that the visit comes in response to the invitation of Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi.The Kuwaiti Emir's visit is a "continuation of the high-level visits between the two brotherly countries and a confirmation of the spirit of cooperation and high-level understanding between the Iraqi and Kuwaiti leaderships," Hashemi added.
