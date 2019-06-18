Home › Baghdad Post › Abd al-Mahdi prohibits armed groups from working without his permission

2019/06/18 | 23:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi announced on Tuesday that any armed forces working under the Iraqi Armed Forces umbrella prohibited from forming a movement, executing operations, having ammunition stocks or business without the permission and control of the armed forces and its high commander.He also prohibited any foreign forces to work on Iraqi soil without the permission of his government."We will not allow any actions that lead to destabilize the security of the country and we will pursue the perpetrators," Abd al-Mahdi said in official statement.