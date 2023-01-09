Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin

2023/01/09 | 22:52 - Source: Shafaq News



A source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked the security forces (Hashd Shummar Brigade) in Metebije of Al-Dur district in Saladin.



The attack injured two Iraqi soldiers and destroyed a thermal camera.



In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.



The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants.



About 3.2 million people remain displaced.



Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.



Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, ISIS targeted the Iraqi forces in Saladin Governorate.A source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked the security forces (Hashd Shummar Brigade) in Metebije of Al-Dur district in Saladin.The attack injured two Iraqi soldiers and destroyed a thermal camera.In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants.About 3.2 million people remain displaced.Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."

Sponsored Links