Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0 Released with Improved Classification & Performance

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apache SpamAssassin project has released version 4.0.0 of its renowned open-source anti-spam platform with numerous tweaks and bug fixes and improved classification, performance and handling of text in international language.



This release is an important milestone in the open source world, as Apache SpamAssassin has emerged as a testament to the security benefits of leveraging the open-source development model to combat the universal threat of spam email over the past two decades.Guardian Digital has been using the Apache SpamAssassin framework as a component of its multi-layered business email security solution, EnGarde Cloud Email Security, from the beginning, and will be utilizing the updates and improvements in the 4.0.0 release to provide its clients with enhanced email protection.



The company stands in support of both the Apache SpamAssassin project’s anti-spam framework, as well as its core values of transparency, collaboration and community involvement.How a Revolutionary Idea Became an Open Source Success StoryApache SpamAssassin provides a secure, reliable framework upon which companies can build scalable, adaptive spam filtering and email security solutions.



Support and critique provided by the open source community fostered rapid innovation and notable improvements during the project’s early years.



While Apache SpamAssassin has evolved significantly, the platform still leverages the scoring and rule framework that have made it successful and future-proof.Open-source development has had a significant influence on Apache SpamAssassin’s ability to provide companies with a flexible, scalable and secure framework for filtering spam.



Unlike proprietary anti-spam platforms, Apache SpamAssassin’s open-source code is free.



In addition, the scoring framework that Apache SpamAssassin offers is supported by a knowledgeable and passionate community of mail server experts who assist in creating new rules and in developing new ideas for improving the platform.ISPs and email security providers worldwide recognize Apache SpamAssassin’s innovation and effectiveness, and have incorporated the framework into their security services and solutions.



Today, a well-implemented system powered by SpamAssassin can easily achieve categorization results meeting and exceeding industry standards of 99.9% correct classification.What Improved in Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0?Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0 contains numerous tweaks, new plugins, functional patches and bug fixes over the past releases.



Most notably, it includes major changes that significantly improve classification, performance and the handling of text in international language, and will help in blocking new spam campaigns.



These three key optimizations will improve the efficiency of Apache SpamAssassin:DNS queries are now done asynchronously for overall speed improvements.DCC checks can now use dccifd asynchronously for improved throughput.Pyzor and Razor fork use separate processes done asynchronously for increased throughput.Guardian Digital spoke with Chair of the Apache SpamAssassin Project Management Committee Sidney Markowitz and Apache SpamAssassin PMC member Kevin A.



McGrail to gain firsthand insight into the significance of this release and the key upgrades and improvements Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0 offers.



Markowitz summarizes the advantages of using open-source development for anti-spam solutions, “With Open Source you know exactly what you are getting and have the access to limit risk.



Apache SpamAssassin is always available and the source code is there for anyone to modify.



With the Apache open source development model, there is a transparent view of the development process and an open process for any qualified interested person to participate."Apache SpamAssassin PMC member Kevin A.



McGrail elaborates on the significance of the 4.0.0 release, “The Apache SpamAssassin project is active and releases rule updates constantly.



However, SpamAssassin 4.0.0 does include major changes to the SpamAssassin core that significantly improves the handling of text in international language.



It also includes years of work that improve the categorization and performance of SpamAssassin overall.



And with this release, our entire community can now focus on the 4.0 branch of the project.”Next StepsMarkowitz reflects on the release of Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0, “I’m proud that we have a stable and mature project that still helps people every day!” At Guardian Digital, we share this pride.



Guardian Digital Founder and CEO Dave Wreski proclaims, “We are proud to be using Apache SpamAssassin as part of our multi-layered approach to keeping spam out of our clients’ inboxes and safeguarding them against the latest and most dangerous email threats.”Are you ready to experience the improved security and performance that Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0 offers? You can download or upgrade to Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0 here.About Guardian DigitalGuardian Digital, Inc.



builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers.



Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity.



Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor.



Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises.



Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.Guardian Digital is a registered trademark or tradename of Guardian Digital, Inc.



in the U.S.



and/or other countries.



All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

