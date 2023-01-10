Karbala Oil Refinery to Begin Production in mid-March

2023/01/10 | 05:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has announced that the Karbala Oil Refinery will begin commercial production in mid-March 2023.The refinery's products, including gasoline and kerosene, will meet the highest European standards and specifications (Euro 5).Production capacity will gradually increase, reaching 140,000 barrels per day by the end of […]

