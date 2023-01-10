Baghdad's Green Zone Opens to Public

2023/01/10 | 05:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has ordered that the Baghdad Green Zone be opened to the public to ease traffic in the city.The heavily fortified area houses embassies and Iraqi government buildings.Security forces have removed major checkpoints leading to the zone to allow citizens to enter.The zone will be […]

