US withdrawal from Syria could affect Iraq’s security: Committee

2019/02/02 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Parliament’s security
and defense committee has warned against consequences of the US troops
withdrawal from Syria on Iraq’s security, especially in Anbar.“What the security troops achieved was through the support of the international
coalition,” Falih al-Eissawi, member of the committee said on Saturday.Eissawi further expressed his support toward the presence of the international
coalition in Iraq to develop and support Iraqi forces.He also warned that the US withdrawal from Syria could have negative impact on
security in Anbar directly and on Iraq in general.“After [US President] Trump’s withdrawal from Syria, the Iraqi army reinforced
its presence on Syrian borders and carried out operations in Syria, in
cooperation with Damascus and support of the international coalition,” Eissawi
added.
