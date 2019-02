US withdrawal from Syria could affect Iraq’s security: Committee

2019/02/02 | 14:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Parliament’s securityand defense committee has warned against consequences of the US troopswithdrawal from Syria on Iraq’s security, especially in Anbar.“What the security troops achieved was through the support of the internationalcoalition,” Falih al-Eissawi, member of the committee said on Saturday.Eissawi further expressed his support toward the presence of the internationalcoalition in Iraq to develop and support Iraqi forces.He also warned that the US withdrawal from Syria could have negative impact onsecurity in Anbar directly and on Iraq in general.“After [US President] Trump’s withdrawal from Syria, the Iraqi army reinforcedits presence on Syrian borders and carried out operations in Syria, incooperation with Damascus and support of the international coalition,” Eissawiadded.