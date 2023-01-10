Iraqi Kurdistan: about half of the population is vaccinated against Covid-19

2023/01/10 | 10:30 - Source: Shafaq News



The Kurdish Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.



The ministry's data showed that 2,931,474 people are vaccinated (more than 50% of the population), including those who received at least one dose or 1-2 booster shots.



For people over 18, 49.6% took one dose, 40.2% received one booster shot, and 2% received a third dose.



