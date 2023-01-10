USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad

2023/01/10 | 17:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The U.S.
dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 159900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 160500 and 159500 IQD to 100, respectively.
In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 160000 and 159950 to 100.
