Iraq's December oil output stable, in line with OPEC+ quota -SOMO data

2023/01/10 | 18:58 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iraq produced 4.43 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in December, unchanged from the previous month, data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.According to the production figures, Iraq's output was again in line with its quota under the OPEC+ agreement for December.Higher exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region were offset by lower refinery runs, the data showed.Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Kirsten DonovanOur Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.