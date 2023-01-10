Jordanian parliament speaker arrives in Baghdad

2023/01/10 | 20:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Jordan's Parliament Speaker Ahmed al-Safadi arrived in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today, Tuesday.
Upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of Baghdad's international airport, he was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad al-Halboosi, a statement issued by the latter's bureau said.
On November 3, 2022, Jordanian lawmakers unanimously voted for al-Safadi as speaker of the country's legislative body.
