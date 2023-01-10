Ankara keen on boosting cooperation with Iraq, Erdogan says

2023/01/10 | 21:58 - Source: Shafaq News



Turkey "believes that bilateral and regional cooperation will further enhance in all fields in the coming period," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told neighboring Iraq's Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.



Underlining that for Turkey, Iraq's peace, stability, and territorial integrity were as important as its own, Erdogan pointed to the need to "end the existence of the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers Party) terrorist organization in Iraq for the country's national security interests." Ankara has been carrying out military campaigns in northern Iraq to root out PKK militants who hide in these areas.(Anadolu News agency)

