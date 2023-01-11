2023/01/11 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD): The number of people registering businesses in Iraq through t­­he country's online portal has steadily grown over the past year.In November 2022, over 275 companies were registered through business.mot.gov.iq - more than five times the number recorded during the first month after going live […]

read more Online Business Portal Delivers Results in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.