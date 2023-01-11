2023/01/11 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The U.S.Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated critical nodes of a key financial facilitation network of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which included four individuals and two entities in Türkiye, who have enabled the terrorist group's recruitment and financial transfers to and from […]

read more US adds Iraqi Entities to Sanctions List first appeared on Iraq Business News.