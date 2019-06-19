Newest rocket attacks hit Iraqi military base in Mosul, foreign oil firms in Basra

2019/06/19 | 11:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Basra incident came soon after the recent return of Exxon Mobil staff to the city, who had been evacuated over security concerns and warnings issued by the US State Department last month.
In response to the rocket attack in Basra, Exxon Mobil has evacuated 21 foreign staff immediately by plane to Dubai, a security source told Reuters.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the two attacks.
This marks a series of such incidents with the latest two occurring a day after the other amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, which supports Shia militias under the Hashd al-Shaabi umbrella organization, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who have been vocal in disapproving of the US’ presence in Iraq.
Read more: Mortar attack targets Iraqi air base where US troops are stationed
The previous two attacks targeted airbases north of the capital of Baghdad, with the farthest being about sixty kilometers away from the city. Neither has caused any casualties, Iraqi military officials have said, and no one has yet claimed responsibility for the aggression.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached all-time highs a year after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers and imposed multiple rounds of sanctions that have severely limited Iran’s capacity for trade, notably its oil exports.
Editing by Nadia Riva
In response to the rocket attack in Basra, Exxon Mobil has evacuated 21 foreign staff immediately by plane to Dubai, a security source told Reuters.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the two attacks.
This marks a series of such incidents with the latest two occurring a day after the other amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, which supports Shia militias under the Hashd al-Shaabi umbrella organization, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who have been vocal in disapproving of the US’ presence in Iraq.
Read more: Mortar attack targets Iraqi air base where US troops are stationed
The previous two attacks targeted airbases north of the capital of Baghdad, with the farthest being about sixty kilometers away from the city. Neither has caused any casualties, Iraqi military officials have said, and no one has yet claimed responsibility for the aggression.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached all-time highs a year after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers and imposed multiple rounds of sanctions that have severely limited Iran’s capacity for trade, notably its oil exports.
Editing by Nadia Riva