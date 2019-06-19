عربي | كوردى


Trump says US is very prepared with regard to Iran
2019/06/19 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is very prepared with regard to Iran, as tensions ramp up after attacks on several oil tankers and Tehran's announcement it would step up uranium enrichment.

On Monday, the United States announced it would deploy about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East, citing concerns about a threat from Iran.

