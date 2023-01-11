President Abdullatif: relations with Jordan are solid and deep-rooted

2023/01/11 | 19:12 - Source: Shafaq News



Meeting Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and his accompanying delegation, on Wednesday, Rashid stressed the need to maintain joint work and coordination and harness relations to bolster the region's stability and peace, especially against terrorism and extremism.



Rashid also affirmed Iraq's readiness to provide the assistance needed by Jordanian people, lauding Jordan's position to support Iraqis.



He stressed the importance of cooperation in various political, economic, education and health fields, in a way that achieves mutual interests.



