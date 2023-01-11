Al-Halboosi meets Prime Minister Barzani in Baghdad

2023/01/11 | 19:34 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi received the prime minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday.
According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Halboosi discussed with his guest the political situation in the country and the government program of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet.
The meeting touched upon key legislation that contributes to resolving outstanding problems between the federal and regional governments, including the hydrocarbons law and the federal budget.
Prime Minister Barzani, according to the readout, presented a summary of the discussions that took place between the federal government and the region's delegations.
Kurdistan's premier arrived in Baghdad this morning on his first official visit under the new federal government of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.
Besides al-Sudani, Barzani held a series of meetings with the Iraqi president, chief justice, and Jordan's parliament speaker, who has been in Baghdad since yesterday.
