PM Barzani meets with Jordanian Parliament Speaker

2023/01/11 | 20:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday the Jordanian Parliament Speaker, Ahmed al-Safadi, in Baghdad.
A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that Barzani met a high-level Jordanian delegation headed by al-Safadi, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.
Al-Safadi expressed his country's readiness to enhance relations with the Kurdistan Region.
PM Barzani commended the deep-rooted friendship between Erbil and Amman, stressing the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries.
