Oil companies work as usual in Basra

2019/06/19 | 11:50
INA- Baghdad
The Ministry of Oil confirmed today that the works of all Iraqi and International companies in Basra are moving smoothly, and they didn’t get affected by the fall of a katyusha rocket on Iraqi Drilling Company’s sites.
The MOO Spokesman Aasim Jihaad stated today that his ministry is keen in providing safe atmospheres for the companies’ works, showing that the oil field’s work areas are not limited in narrow spaces, but rather on big ones.
The MOO opened an investigation on this accident, Jihaad, added, calling the media channels to be precise in conveying information.
The Spokesman affirmed that the rocket fell near an Iraqi company, not a foreign one, and his ministry is not responsible of the announcement delivered by sources in the foreign companies.
