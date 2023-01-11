Turkish court convicts doctor of terrorism propaganda, releases her from jail-rights groups

2023/01/11 | 20:36 - Source: Shafaq News



Milena Buyum, Turkey campaigner for Amnesty International, said her being found guilty was "an affront to all who uphold human rights." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A Turkish court sentenced the head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) to more than two years in prison for terrorism propaganda on Wednesday but ruled she should be released after being in detention since October, human rights activists said.Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a prominent rights defender, was arrested on charges of spreading terrorist group propaganda in October after she said in an interview that claims that Turkey's military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq should be investigated.President Tayyip Erdogan at the time denied the accusations that were made on media close to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in October, and said legal action would be taken against anyone making such allegations.Fincanci's lawyer was not immediately available to comment on her sentence of two years and eight months in jail.Rights groups have said Fincanci's detention was political and aimed to silence her.Milena Buyum, Turkey campaigner for Amnesty International, said her being found guilty was "an affront to all who uphold human rights."

