PM Barzani meets with Iraq's Chief Justice

2023/01/11 | 20:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday with the head supreme judicial council, Faiq Zaidan, in Baghdad.A meeting by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the two parties discussed several files of common interest, including addressing the Baghdad-Erbil differences.