PM Barzani meets with Iraq's Chief Justice

2023/01/11 | 20:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday with the head supreme judicial council, Faiq Zaidan, in Baghdad.
A meeting by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the two parties discussed several files of common interest, including addressing the Baghdad-Erbil differences.
A meeting by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the two parties discussed several files of common interest, including addressing the Baghdad-Erbil differences.