Katyusha falls on Oil Company in Basra

2019/06/19 | 11:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA- Baghdad



The Security Media Cell announced today of falling of a katyusha rocket on Oil Wells Digging Company in Barjessiya territory in Basra Province.



A statement issued by the cell said three people were injured by this accident as a primary result.









All Text here: INA ✓


