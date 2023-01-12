Investment Opportunities in Iraq's Oil Refineries

2023/01/12 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil has announced upcoming investment opportunities in the refining industry.Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said the plans include increasing refining capacities as follows: Al-Amarah refinery (150,000 barrels per day); Al-Muthanna refinery (100,000 barrels per day); Kirkuk refinery (100,000 barrels per day); Qayyarah refinery (70,000 barrels per day), and, a new […]

