2023/01/12 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has agreed a package of measures aimed at propping up the value of the Iraqi dinar, following continued downward pressure on the currency relative to the dollar: All government agencies are required to sell all goods and services inside Iraq based on the Central Bank USD exchange rate of […]

read more Iraqi Govt Props Up Value of Iraqi Dinar first appeared on Iraq Business News.