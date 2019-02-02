Iraq, Jordan’s prime ministers meet over boosting bilateral cooperation

2019/02/02 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi will meet, Saturday, with his Jordanian counterpart, Omar al-Razzaz, a news agency reported.In a report on Saturday, Ammon news agency said “it’s expected that the meeting would come up with several accomplishments that contribute to strengthening political and economic ties between Jordan and Iraq, in addition to other fields like establishing an oil pipeline from Iraq to Aqaba and the electricity linking.”In January, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ragaie al-Maashar announced during a visit to Iraq an expected meeting between Razzaz and Abdul-Mahdi, saying that it would target reinforcing bilateral ties.