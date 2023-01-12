CBI sells +53$ million in forex on Thursday

2023/01/12 | 14:00 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned nearly $53 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $53,732,065, down from Wednesday's $78,259,201.
The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 68 exchange companies cashed out $26,500,000.
The remaining $27,232,065 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with nine banks meeting those requests.
