Government is expected to discuss budget bill in its next meeting: lawmaker

2023/01/12 | 16:56 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Husayni said, "the finance ministry has completed the bill's final draft.



It is expected to be submitted to the cabinet's general secretariat next week." "The cabinet will convene next week to discuss and pass the bill.



It will be then submitted to the legislature," he continued.



"Based on a world oil price of $65 a barrel, the budget's total slightly above 140 trillion dinars with an estimated budget deficit of 30 billion dinars," he concluded.



In a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Muhsen al-Mandalawi, urged the Iraqi government to submit the budget bill to the parliament as soon as possible.



Al-Mandalawi also attached importance to enlisting the entitlements of the contract employees, unpaid lecturers, post-graduates, and valedictorians in the budget.



