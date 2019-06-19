Cabinet agrees to resume important projects completion

2019/06/19 | 13:00
INA- Baghdad
The Minister of Planning Nouri Dulaimi announced today that the Cabinet voted on its session yesterday on his ministry’s vision in resuming the execution of many stopped projects in Baghdad Province, as well as the projects needed to be listed under the investment plan and provinces development plan for this current year.
Dulaimi showed in details those important projects, and its effect on the services presented to people of Baghdad, affirming his ministry’s agreement last May on the provinces development plan for the current year, besides transforming the required funds for Bouatha sewage filtering company.
