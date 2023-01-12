State of Law: the Parliament to hold an extraordinary session, to pass the budget in record time

2023/01/12 | 21:26 - Source: Shafaq News



"The Deputies started signing a demand for holding a session next week to discuss the economic crisis, especially the high dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar," Haider al-Azergawi, a deputy of the Coalition, told Shafaq News agency.



In turn, Firas Al-Maslamawi, another representative of the State of Law, revealed that the House of Representatives is "seeking to pass the 2023 budget in record time." "The political blocs, including Kurdish component representatives, deputies, and parliamentary committees, support the new government and would pass the budget to start serving the citizens." He said. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The State of Law parliamentary bloc called, on Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament to hold an extraordinary session to discuss the economic crisis in the country."The Deputies started signing a demand for holding a session next week to discuss the economic crisis, especially the high dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar," Haider al-Azergawi, a deputy of the Coalition, told Shafaq News agency.In turn, Firas Al-Maslamawi, another representative of the State of Law, revealed that the House of Representatives is "seeking to pass the 2023 budget in record time." "The political blocs, including Kurdish component representatives, deputies, and parliamentary committees, support the new government and would pass the budget to start serving the citizens." He said.

Sponsored Links