Pensions to localize retirees’ salaries
2019/06/19 | 13:00
INA- Baghdad



The National Board of Pensions started a campaign to localize the salaries of retires in most public and private banks.



The NBP Head Ahmad Abdul Jaleel stated to INA correspondent Hussain Muhammad Fayhaan that his board launched the campaign to localize the salaries through the electronic cards in most public and private banks.



Jaleel affirmed that the Central Bank of Iraq awarded new licenses to a group of banks, showing that retirees would gain multiple privileges when opening private account.









