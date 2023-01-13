2023/01/13 | 05:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Wil Crisp for Yale Environment 360.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.After Comeback, Southern Iraq's Marshes Are Now Drying Up After recovering from Saddam Hussein's campaign to drain them, Iraq's Mesopotamian Marshes are disappearing as a regional drought enters […]

read more After Comeback, Southern Iraq's Marshes are now Drying Up first appeared on Iraq Business News.