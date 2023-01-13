Al-Araji thanks Spain for repatriating 15 nationals from al-Hol camp

2023/01/13 | 15:20



Al-Araji's remarks in the tweet he shared earlier today echoed a press release by the US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price, who expressed gratitude for the Spanish government for working "to resolve the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the dismantlement of the so-called ISIS 'caliphate' by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS/Daesh." Approximately 10,000 residents of al-Hol and Roj displaced persons camps are from more than 60 countries outside Syria and Iraq.



More than half of all al-Hol camp residents are children under the age of 12.



"We reiterate the call to all the countries to repatriate their nationals in order to dry up the sources of human terrorism and ultimately close this hotbed of terrorism and darkness (al-Hol camp)," al-Araji said.



