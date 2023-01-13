Three ISIS militants captured in separate operations in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk

2023/01/13 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal counter-terrorism agency on Friday said it had apprehended three persons with links to the Islamic State extremist group in separate operations in al-Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk.According to an official statement, the agency, in cooperation with al-Sulaymaniyah's Counter-Terrorism-Group (CTG) captured two ISIS terrorists in the cities of Kalar and Bazyan."Simultaneously, a special force from the federal Counter-Terrorism body carried out a successful operation in which a terrorist affiliated with ISIS was neutralized," the statement said.

