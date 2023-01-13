Al-Sudani from Berlin: Iraq no longer needs foreign combat missions on its soil

2023/01/13 | 21:42 - Source: Shafaq News



Prime Minister al-Sudani arrived in the German capital yesterday on the top of a high-profile government delegation to discuss deals related to Iraq's chronic electricity shortage and investments in associated natural gas.



"We appreciate Germany's security and military support to Iraq in its battle against ISIS," al-Sudani said, "we assure that our security bodies are capable of deterring terrorism." "Iraq no longer needs combat forces.



The existing teams are advisory, for training and intelligence support purposes exclusively," he added.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq no longer needs foreign combat missions on its soil, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said in a joint press conference with Germany's Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of the country that has 500 troops stationed in Iraq.

Prime Minister al-Sudani arrived in the German capital yesterday on the top of a high-profile government delegation to discuss deals related to Iraq's chronic electricity shortage and investments in associated natural gas.

"We appreciate Germany's security and military support to Iraq in its battle against ISIS," al-Sudani said, "we assure that our security bodies are capable of deterring terrorism." "Iraq no longer needs combat forces.

The existing teams are advisory, for training and intelligence support purposes exclusively," he added.

The Iraqi prime minister said that the Iraqi authorities are "currently studying the Global Coalition's presence in Iraq to decide, technically and professionally, the size and tasks of the training missions, and the duration Iraqi forces need to develop their capabilities."

