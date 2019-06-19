White House steps up Iran outreach to Congress

2019/06/19 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Latest on developments as the U.S. and Iran edge toward a flashpoint amid escalation in the Arabian Gulf region
The White House is stepping up its outreach to Congress as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
Lawmakers will receive a series of classified and unclassified briefings on Iran from Trump administration officials. That's according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Iran has said it will break compliance with the international agreement that keeps it from making nuclear weapons. The administration followed that announcement by ordering 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.
McConnell says the risk of a conflict with Iran is real, and he says the administration should work with U.S. allies "to encourage Iran's leaders to cease their aggression."
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer acknowledges there are problems with Iran but he criticizes President Donald Trump's strategy as "erratic" and "opaque."
