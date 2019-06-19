Salih urges resolving crisis in Syria politically

2019/06/19 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi President Barham Salih has stressed necessity of resolving the Syrian crisis politically and facing terrorism to end the suffering of the Syria people.
During a meeting with Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad on Tuesday, Salih said there is “a necessity of enhancing ties of friendship and expanding cooperation between Iraq and Russia in the political and economic domains,” the Iraqi presidency official website said.
Moreover, Salih hailed the role played Russia in the war against terrorism and its support to Iraq.
