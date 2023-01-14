USD/IQD closes unchanged in the markets of Baghdad, Erbil on Saturday

2023/01/14 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the US dollar at a rate of 157,900 Iraqi dinars to 100, equivalent to the opening rate this morning.



In the capital city of Iraq's region of Kurdistan, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 157,800 and 157,750 IQD to 100, respectively.



