Al-Araji to Ukrainian diplomat: Iraq's fixed ideology is neutrality
2023/01/14 | 21:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq stands at the same distance from the parties involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji said in a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires of Kyiv's embassy in Baghdad, Alexander Borvzhnikov, on Saturday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Araji discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation at the regional and international levels, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

The national security advisor said that Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet adopts a policy that respects the states' sovereignty and reiterates Iraq's fixed ideology of maintaining neutrality toward any conflict.

Al-Araji urged the fighting parties to resort to dialogue and understanding in order to spare the people the horrors and mesiries of war.

