Jordan, Iraq discuss electrical link between two countries

2023/01/14 | 22:20 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Ammon News - Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi discussed Saturday, with his Iraqi counterpart, Muhammad Halbousi, in Baghdad, the “electrical linkage file” between Jordan and Iraq, and the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline, according to the official Iraqi News Agency(INA).Halbousi said, in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ahmed Safadi : "We discussed bilateral relations and important economic sectors, as we discussed in detail the electrical grid connection file between Iraq and Jordan."He pointed out that "Increasing the outlets for selling Iraqi oil is an important issue, as it will increase Iraq's imports," stressing that "the financial cost of the Basra-Aqaba pipeline has been reduced."He added, "We highly appreciate Al-Safadi’s visit to Baghdad and the Jordanian support for the Iraqi people," stressing "We support Jordan in facing challenges."Halbousi lauded “Jordan’s positions in support of Iraq."Safadi confirmed that his visit to Baghdad comes after the meeting of King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.Safadi said during the press conference that "His visit to Baghdad came after the meeting that brought together King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani during Baghdad Conference for Partnership and Cooperation that was held recently in Jordan," Pointing out that "Amman supports the efforts of the Iraqi government."He stressed that "A joint committee was formed to follow up on what was discussed during his visit to Baghdad," noting that "there is an agreement to form joint committees between the Iraqi and Jordanian parliaments."