Iraq parliament speaker: Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline to be executed soon

2023/01/15 | 00:22 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi government will start implementing Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline project soon, said Iraq's parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi Saturday.This came at the end of Jordanian parliament speaker Ahmad Al-Safadi's four-day visit to Iraq, Al-Halbousi said in a news statement issued by the Iraqi parliament's office.The project will be executed soon after the current government overcame obstacles it faced in the first phase, Al-Halbousi said.He indicated that high financial cost was the most important obstacle the Iraqi government dealt with by preparing a new low-cost study.All costs will be paid by Iraq because it is an Iraqi project aiming to increase its oil exports and financial revenues, he elaborated, without giving further details about the scheme.Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline is one of the strategic projects promised by the successive Iraqi governments.



