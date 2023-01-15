Princess Muna meets delegation from Iraq’s Kurdistan

2023/01/15 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AMMAN — HRH Princess Muna, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), on Saturday met with a delegation from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

The princess emphasised the importance of strengthening professional relations between both sides to better serve humanity, promote nursing and health services and share Jordanian expertise with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the delegation’s five-day visit, intended to share information about healthcare services in Jordan, the two sides discussed plans related to transferring Jordanian expertise in the health and nursing fields to Kurdistan, the council’s Secretary General Hani Nawafleh, said, highlighting measures to activate partnerships between both sides.

Princess Muna issued directives to facilitate the delegation’s mission and provide the support needed to serve patients and enhance the capabilities of healthcare services.

Chairman of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Health Professions Syndicate Abdul Jabbar Rahim said that the JNC has coordinated visits and meetings with several institutions in order to offer a first-hand look at the infrastructure and legislation of the healthcare professions, mainly nursing.

Iraq’s Kurdistan seeks to send diploma-holding healthcare providers to Jordanian universities to complete their education, send medical staff to receive training, and create conditions for sending patients to Jordanian hospitals, he added.

Issa Khanu Taher, vice president of the Health Professions Syndicate in Iraqi Kurdistan, commended the good reputation of Jordanian medical cadres, infrastructure, treatment plans and the specialised and advanced surgeries conducted in Jordan, stressing the need to maintain contact between the two sides in various sectors.

During the delegation’s visit to private hospitals, President of the Jordan Private Hospitals Association Fawzi Hammouri expressed readiness to cooperate with the region and share expertise to improve health services in Kurdistan.