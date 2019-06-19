عربي | كوردى


US Navy expert: Tanker attack mine resembles Iranian mines

2019/06/19 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The limpet mines used to attack a Japanese-owned oil tanker

near the Strait of Hormuz last week bore “a striking resemblance” to similar mines

displayed by Iran, a US Navy explosives expert said Wednesday, stopping short

of directly blaming Tehran for the assault.Iran has denied being involved in the attack last Thursday

that hit the Japanese tanker Kokuka Courageous and also the Norwegian-owned

Front Altair.The comments by Cmdr. Sean Kido came as the Navy showed

reporters pieces of debris and a magnet they say Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

left behind when they spirited away an unexploded limpet mine after the June 13

attack in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has also not acknowledged taking the mine.Kido also stressed that the damage done to the Kokuka

Courageous was “not consistent with an external flying object hitting the

ship,” despite the ship’s owner blaming “flying objects” for the damage in the

attack.Meanwhile, a rocket hit an oil-drilling site in Iraq’s

southern Basra province early on Wednesday, striking inside a compound housing

energy giant Exxon Mobil and other foreign oil companies and wounding three

local workers, one seriously, Iraqi officials said.The attack on the oil tankers came against the backdrop of

heightened tensions between the US and Iran that take root in President Donald

Trump’s decision to withdraw from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers a

year ago.Iran recently has quadrupled its production of low-enriched

uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels,

trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.In recent weeks, the US has sped an aircraft carrier to the

Mideast and deployed additional troops to the tens of thousands already here.

Mysterious attacks also have targeted oil tankers as Iranian-allied Houthi

rebels launched bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further

rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict, some 40

years after the Iranian Revolution.The US Navy briefed foreign journalists on Wednesday at a

5th Fleet base near Fujairah, an Emirati port city some 210 kilometers (130

miles) northeast of the capital, Abu Dhabi. There, they showed journalists

debris recovered from the Kokuka Courageous, which they described as including

aluminum and composite metals.They also showed a magnet they described as being left behind

by the Revolutionary Guard — one of six apparently used to stick the unexploded

limpet mine to the ship’s hull. Sailors said it took two of them and a crowbar

to pry it off the ship.Those pieces put together have US sailors suspecting the

limpet mine came from Iran.They showed a picture previously shared among weapons

experts of a limpet mine on display in Iran, which they said resembled the one

they suspected was used on the ship. That picture showed a conical mine, some

42 kilograms (90 pounds) in weight, on display with a sign next to it

identifying it as being produced by a research company affiliated with the

Revolutionary Guard.“The limpet mine that was used does bear a striking

resemblance to that which has been publicly displayed in Iranian military

parades,” Kido said. “There are distinguishing features.”Kido declined to elaborate. Iran’s mission to the UN

declined to comment, referring reporters instead to remarks by Iranian Defense

Minister Gen. Amir Hatami, who said allegations about Tehran’s involvement in

the tanker attacks was an unfair accusation and “totally a lie” meant to

tarnish Iran’s image.According to the semi-official Fars news agency, Hatami

questioned the authenticity of a grainy video released by the US following the

attack and purporting to show Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces removing an

unexploded limpet mine from one of the tankers.“The date and the location shown in the footage have not

been authenticated,” he said. The Americans “can show any footage... but it

cannot be used as evidence.”The mines were placed above the vessel’s water line. One

exploded, punching through the double-hulled ship and sparking a brief fire.

The placement of the mines on the vessel makes it “not appear that the

intention was to sink the vessel,” Kido said.“The damage we observed is consistent with a limpet mine

attack; it is not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship,”

Kido said.Authorities also recovered a hand print and fingerprints, he

said. “We recovered biometric information... which can be used to build a

criminal case to hold the individuals responsible accountable.” He did not

offer more details.The second vessel involved in the attack, the

Norwegian-owned Front Altair, caught fire and sent black smoke up into the air

that was visible from space by satellites. Kido did not explain why the US had

no immediate evidence from that vessel. Both are now anchored off the eastern

coast of the United Arab Emirates.He also declined to discuss an earlier, May 12 attack on

four oil tankers off the coast of Fujairah near the US base, which America

similarly blames on an Iranian limpet mine attack. Analysts also believe those

attacks came from limpet mines.In Iraq on Wednesday, a Katyusha rocket landed at dawn in

the Zubair and Rumeila oil fields camp, operated by the Iraqi Drilling company,

where Exxon Mobil and other companies have caravans housing their workers,

security official Mahdi Raykan said.Exxon Mobil, based in Irving, Texas, did not immediately

respond to a request for comment. In May, it evacuated staff from the West

Qurna 1 oil field in Basra province.As Washington-Tehran tensions escalated, there have been

concerns that Iraq could once again get caught in the middle between its two

top allies. The country hosts more than 5,000 US troops, and is home to

powerful Iranian-backed militias, some of whom want those US forces to leave.In May, the US evacuated nonessential diplomatic staff from

Iraq. That came before a missile landed in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near the

sprawling US Embassy.No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack and

Iraqi oil exports were unaffected.



