US Navy expert: Tanker attack mine resembles Iranian mines

2019/06/19 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The limpet mines used to attack a Japanese-owned oil tanker
near the Strait of Hormuz last week bore “a striking resemblance” to similar mines
displayed by Iran, a US Navy explosives expert said Wednesday, stopping short
of directly blaming Tehran for the assault.Iran has denied being involved in the attack last Thursday
that hit the Japanese tanker Kokuka Courageous and also the Norwegian-owned
Front Altair.The comments by Cmdr. Sean Kido came as the Navy showed
reporters pieces of debris and a magnet they say Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
left behind when they spirited away an unexploded limpet mine after the June 13
attack in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has also not acknowledged taking the mine.Kido also stressed that the damage done to the Kokuka
Courageous was “not consistent with an external flying object hitting the
ship,” despite the ship’s owner blaming “flying objects” for the damage in the
attack.Meanwhile, a rocket hit an oil-drilling site in Iraq’s
southern Basra province early on Wednesday, striking inside a compound housing
energy giant Exxon Mobil and other foreign oil companies and wounding three
local workers, one seriously, Iraqi officials said.The attack on the oil tankers came against the backdrop of
heightened tensions between the US and Iran that take root in President Donald
Trump’s decision to withdraw from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers a
year ago.Iran recently has quadrupled its production of low-enriched
uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels,
trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.In recent weeks, the US has sped an aircraft carrier to the
Mideast and deployed additional troops to the tens of thousands already here.
Mysterious attacks also have targeted oil tankers as Iranian-allied Houthi
rebels launched bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further
rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict, some 40
years after the Iranian Revolution.The US Navy briefed foreign journalists on Wednesday at a
5th Fleet base near Fujairah, an Emirati port city some 210 kilometers (130
miles) northeast of the capital, Abu Dhabi. There, they showed journalists
debris recovered from the Kokuka Courageous, which they described as including
aluminum and composite metals.They also showed a magnet they described as being left behind
by the Revolutionary Guard — one of six apparently used to stick the unexploded
limpet mine to the ship’s hull. Sailors said it took two of them and a crowbar
to pry it off the ship.Those pieces put together have US sailors suspecting the
limpet mine came from Iran.They showed a picture previously shared among weapons
experts of a limpet mine on display in Iran, which they said resembled the one
they suspected was used on the ship. That picture showed a conical mine, some
42 kilograms (90 pounds) in weight, on display with a sign next to it
identifying it as being produced by a research company affiliated with the
Revolutionary Guard.“The limpet mine that was used does bear a striking
resemblance to that which has been publicly displayed in Iranian military
parades,” Kido said. “There are distinguishing features.”Kido declined to elaborate. Iran’s mission to the UN
declined to comment, referring reporters instead to remarks by Iranian Defense
Minister Gen. Amir Hatami, who said allegations about Tehran’s involvement in
the tanker attacks was an unfair accusation and “totally a lie” meant to
tarnish Iran’s image.According to the semi-official Fars news agency, Hatami
questioned the authenticity of a grainy video released by the US following the
attack and purporting to show Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces removing an
unexploded limpet mine from one of the tankers.“The date and the location shown in the footage have not
been authenticated,” he said. The Americans “can show any footage... but it
cannot be used as evidence.”The mines were placed above the vessel’s water line. One
exploded, punching through the double-hulled ship and sparking a brief fire.
The placement of the mines on the vessel makes it “not appear that the
intention was to sink the vessel,” Kido said.“The damage we observed is consistent with a limpet mine
attack; it is not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship,”
Kido said.Authorities also recovered a hand print and fingerprints, he
said. “We recovered biometric information... which can be used to build a
criminal case to hold the individuals responsible accountable.” He did not
offer more details.The second vessel involved in the attack, the
Norwegian-owned Front Altair, caught fire and sent black smoke up into the air
that was visible from space by satellites. Kido did not explain why the US had
no immediate evidence from that vessel. Both are now anchored off the eastern
coast of the United Arab Emirates.He also declined to discuss an earlier, May 12 attack on
four oil tankers off the coast of Fujairah near the US base, which America
similarly blames on an Iranian limpet mine attack. Analysts also believe those
attacks came from limpet mines.In Iraq on Wednesday, a Katyusha rocket landed at dawn in
the Zubair and Rumeila oil fields camp, operated by the Iraqi Drilling company,
where Exxon Mobil and other companies have caravans housing their workers,
security official Mahdi Raykan said.Exxon Mobil, based in Irving, Texas, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. In May, it evacuated staff from the West
Qurna 1 oil field in Basra province.As Washington-Tehran tensions escalated, there have been
concerns that Iraq could once again get caught in the middle between its two
top allies. The country hosts more than 5,000 US troops, and is home to
powerful Iranian-backed militias, some of whom want those US forces to leave.In May, the US evacuated nonessential diplomatic staff from
Iraq. That came before a missile landed in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near the
sprawling US Embassy.No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack and
Iraqi oil exports were unaffected.
near the Strait of Hormuz last week bore “a striking resemblance” to similar mines
displayed by Iran, a US Navy explosives expert said Wednesday, stopping short
of directly blaming Tehran for the assault.Iran has denied being involved in the attack last Thursday
that hit the Japanese tanker Kokuka Courageous and also the Norwegian-owned
Front Altair.The comments by Cmdr. Sean Kido came as the Navy showed
reporters pieces of debris and a magnet they say Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
left behind when they spirited away an unexploded limpet mine after the June 13
attack in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has also not acknowledged taking the mine.Kido also stressed that the damage done to the Kokuka
Courageous was “not consistent with an external flying object hitting the
ship,” despite the ship’s owner blaming “flying objects” for the damage in the
attack.Meanwhile, a rocket hit an oil-drilling site in Iraq’s
southern Basra province early on Wednesday, striking inside a compound housing
energy giant Exxon Mobil and other foreign oil companies and wounding three
local workers, one seriously, Iraqi officials said.The attack on the oil tankers came against the backdrop of
heightened tensions between the US and Iran that take root in President Donald
Trump’s decision to withdraw from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers a
year ago.Iran recently has quadrupled its production of low-enriched
uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels,
trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.In recent weeks, the US has sped an aircraft carrier to the
Mideast and deployed additional troops to the tens of thousands already here.
Mysterious attacks also have targeted oil tankers as Iranian-allied Houthi
rebels launched bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further
rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict, some 40
years after the Iranian Revolution.The US Navy briefed foreign journalists on Wednesday at a
5th Fleet base near Fujairah, an Emirati port city some 210 kilometers (130
miles) northeast of the capital, Abu Dhabi. There, they showed journalists
debris recovered from the Kokuka Courageous, which they described as including
aluminum and composite metals.They also showed a magnet they described as being left behind
by the Revolutionary Guard — one of six apparently used to stick the unexploded
limpet mine to the ship’s hull. Sailors said it took two of them and a crowbar
to pry it off the ship.Those pieces put together have US sailors suspecting the
limpet mine came from Iran.They showed a picture previously shared among weapons
experts of a limpet mine on display in Iran, which they said resembled the one
they suspected was used on the ship. That picture showed a conical mine, some
42 kilograms (90 pounds) in weight, on display with a sign next to it
identifying it as being produced by a research company affiliated with the
Revolutionary Guard.“The limpet mine that was used does bear a striking
resemblance to that which has been publicly displayed in Iranian military
parades,” Kido said. “There are distinguishing features.”Kido declined to elaborate. Iran’s mission to the UN
declined to comment, referring reporters instead to remarks by Iranian Defense
Minister Gen. Amir Hatami, who said allegations about Tehran’s involvement in
the tanker attacks was an unfair accusation and “totally a lie” meant to
tarnish Iran’s image.According to the semi-official Fars news agency, Hatami
questioned the authenticity of a grainy video released by the US following the
attack and purporting to show Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces removing an
unexploded limpet mine from one of the tankers.“The date and the location shown in the footage have not
been authenticated,” he said. The Americans “can show any footage... but it
cannot be used as evidence.”The mines were placed above the vessel’s water line. One
exploded, punching through the double-hulled ship and sparking a brief fire.
The placement of the mines on the vessel makes it “not appear that the
intention was to sink the vessel,” Kido said.“The damage we observed is consistent with a limpet mine
attack; it is not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship,”
Kido said.Authorities also recovered a hand print and fingerprints, he
said. “We recovered biometric information... which can be used to build a
criminal case to hold the individuals responsible accountable.” He did not
offer more details.The second vessel involved in the attack, the
Norwegian-owned Front Altair, caught fire and sent black smoke up into the air
that was visible from space by satellites. Kido did not explain why the US had
no immediate evidence from that vessel. Both are now anchored off the eastern
coast of the United Arab Emirates.He also declined to discuss an earlier, May 12 attack on
four oil tankers off the coast of Fujairah near the US base, which America
similarly blames on an Iranian limpet mine attack. Analysts also believe those
attacks came from limpet mines.In Iraq on Wednesday, a Katyusha rocket landed at dawn in
the Zubair and Rumeila oil fields camp, operated by the Iraqi Drilling company,
where Exxon Mobil and other companies have caravans housing their workers,
security official Mahdi Raykan said.Exxon Mobil, based in Irving, Texas, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. In May, it evacuated staff from the West
Qurna 1 oil field in Basra province.As Washington-Tehran tensions escalated, there have been
concerns that Iraq could once again get caught in the middle between its two
top allies. The country hosts more than 5,000 US troops, and is home to
powerful Iranian-backed militias, some of whom want those US forces to leave.In May, the US evacuated nonessential diplomatic staff from
Iraq. That came before a missile landed in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near the
sprawling US Embassy.No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack and
Iraqi oil exports were unaffected.