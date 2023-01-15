Iraq's weekly crude exports to US halved last week, EIA says

2023/01/15



Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.677 million bpd of crude oil from eight countries last week, 573 thousand barrels above a daily rate of 5.104 billion bpd the week before.



The US daily crude imports from Iraq averaged 150 thousand bpd during this period.



The week before, the US average daily imports stood at 354 thousand bpd.



Canada remains the top boost of the U.S.



oil imports with 3.737 million bpd and Mexico follows with 668 thousand bpd.



Saudi Arabia and Columbia supplied the US with 464 and 346 thousand bpd, respectively.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, lowered by more than 50% last week.

