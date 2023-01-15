COVID-19: zero mortalities and 3 cases in KRI

2023/01/15 | 13:24 - Source: Shafaq News



The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the region amounted to 466952, of whom 459475 recovered and 7469 passed away. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region logged only three COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the Ministry of Health revealed.In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 14 recoveries and zero mortalities.The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the region amounted to 466952, of whom 459475 recovered and 7469 passed away.

