2023/01/15 | 16:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, met on Sunday with the Head of Salvation and Development, Ossama al-Nujaifi.A statement by Barzani's office said that the meeting discussed the recent developments in Iraq, as well as the living conditions in Nineveh governorate.