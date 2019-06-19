Kuwait’s ruling emir visits Iraq amid rising Gulf tensions

2019/06/19 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kuwait’s ruling emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah (L) shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Baghdad, Iraq, June 19, 2019. Photo: Courtesy/Iraqi PM office.
BAGHDAD,— Kuwait’s ruling emir arrived on a state visit to Iraq on Wednesday and is expected to discuss escalating regional tensions after attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was met by Iraq’s president, oil minister and other senior Iraqi officials and will discuss bilateral ties and recent regional and international developments, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA said.
The two OPEC member states transport most of their crude through the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the world’s oil passes, and near where six tankers have been attacked in the past month.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of being behind the attacks, which Tehran denies. Kuwait has described the tanker attacks as a threat to international peace and security, without assigning blame.
Kuwait has described the tanker attacks as a threat to international peace and security, without assigning blame.
The emir, who has worked to repair relations with Iraq following its 1990 invasion of his country, has acted as a regional mediator on various occasions. It will be his second visit to Iraq since becoming ruler, KUNA said.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments
BAGHDAD,— Kuwait’s ruling emir arrived on a state visit to Iraq on Wednesday and is expected to discuss escalating regional tensions after attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was met by Iraq’s president, oil minister and other senior Iraqi officials and will discuss bilateral ties and recent regional and international developments, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA said.
The two OPEC member states transport most of their crude through the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the world’s oil passes, and near where six tankers have been attacked in the past month.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of being behind the attacks, which Tehran denies. Kuwait has described the tanker attacks as a threat to international peace and security, without assigning blame.
Kuwait has described the tanker attacks as a threat to international peace and security, without assigning blame.
The emir, who has worked to repair relations with Iraq following its 1990 invasion of his country, has acted as a regional mediator on various occasions. It will be his second visit to Iraq since becoming ruler, KUNA said.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments