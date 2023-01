Al-Samarrai's al-Azm appeals to the Iraqi president to help reverse al-Halboosi's removal of al-Dulaimi

2023/01/15 | 21:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Muthanna al-Samarrai's al-Azm bloc on Sunday called for the Iraqi president's intervention to "rectify the course of the legislative authority" amid a heated controversy following a decision by parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi to dismiss lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi.An official correspondence purportedly stamped by al-Halboosi's seal said that al-Dulaimi was to be removed from legislature per a resignation letter he submitted earlier.Al-Azm, in a statement earlier today, said that al-Halboosi's decision reflects a flagrant "dictator and tyrannical" behavior, stressing that the decision was a "revenge against political adversaries" and a "frank violation of the parliament's internal law".The statement demanded the Iraqi president to inquire the federal court about the legal basis of al-Halboosi's decision and the resignation al-Dulaimi submitted to ensure such situations are not abused in the future.Al-Azm urged the Iraqi lawmakers to take a "responsible stance to protect the political process and democratic path the Iraqis offered martyrs and injured people.""It is the time to rectify the leadership of the legislative authority," it concluded.Al-Dulaimi, a former member of the Takaddom party, led by al-Halboosi himself, denounced his removal as "illegal" and "despotic".Al-Dulaimi said in a statement that he was astonished by the decision and expects his colleagues in al-Siyada Coalition, a merger of the Sunni leading blocs (Takaddom and Azm), and other blocs in the Iraqi parliament to take a deterrent stance against "dictatorship", "unilateralism", and "abuse of authority".On April 22, 2022, al-Halboosi removed al-Dulaimi from the Takaddom party for "his non-adherence to the party's directions and violations of the regulations of the party's internal code."