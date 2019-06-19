عربي | كوردى


Nearly 71 million now displaced by war, violence at home: UN

2019/06/19 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide by

war, persecution and other violence, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday, an

increase of more than 2 million from a year earlier — and an overall total that

would amount to the world’s 20th most populous country.The annual “Global Trends” report released by the UN High

Commissioner for Refugees counts the number of the world’s refugees,

asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018.The figures, coming on the eve of World Refugee Day on

Thursday, are bound to add fuel to a debate at the intersection of

international law, human rights and domestic politics, especially the movement

in some countries, including the US, against immigrants and refugees.Launching the report, the high commissioner, Filippo Grandi,

had a message for US President Donald Trump and other world leaders, calling it

“damaging” to depict migrants and refugees as threats to jobs and security in

host countries. Often, they are fleeing insecurity and danger themselves, he

said.The report also puts a statistical skeleton onto

often-poignant individual stories of people struggling to survive by crossing

rivers, deserts, seas, fences and other barriers, natural and man-made, to

escape government oppression, gang killings, sexual abuse, militia murders and

other such violence at home.UNHCR said 70.8 million people were forcibly displaced at

the end of last year, up from about 68.5 million in 2017 — and nearly a 65%

increase from a decade ago. Among them, nearly three in five people — or more

than 41 million — are displaced within their home countries.“The global trends, once again unfortunately, go in what I

would say is the wrong direction,” Grandi told reporters in Geneva. “There are

new conflicts, new situations, producing refugees, adding themselves to the old

ones. The old ones never get resolved.”The phenomenon is growing in both size and duration. Some

four-fifths of the “displacement situations” have lasted more than five years.

After eight years of war in Syria, for instance, its people continue to make up

the largest population of forcibly displaced people, at some 13 million.Amid runaway inflation and political turmoil at home,

Venezuelans for the first time accounted for the largest number of new

asylum-seekers in 2018, totaling more than 340,000 — or more than one in five

worldwide last year. Asylum-seekers receive international protection as they

await acceptance or rejection of their requests for refugee status.UNHCR said that its figures are “conservative” and that

Venezuela masks a potentially longer-term trend.Some 4 million people are known to have left the South

American country in recent years. Many of those have traveled freely to Peru,

Colombia and Brazil, but only about one-eighth have sought formal international

protection, and the outflow continues, suggesting the strains on the welcoming

countries could worsen.Grandi predicted a continued “exodus” from Venezuela and

appealed for donors to provide more development assistance to the region.“Otherwise these countries will not bear the pressure

anymore and then they have to resort to measures that will damage refugees,” he

said. “We are in a very dangerous situation.”The United States, meanwhile, remains the “largest supporter

of refugees” in the world, Grandi said in an interview. The US is the biggest

single donor to UNHCR. He also credited local communities and advocacy groups

in the United States for helping refugees and asylum-seekers in the country.But the refugee agency chief noted long-term administrative

shortcomings that have given the United States the world’s biggest backlog of

asylum claims, at nearly 719,000. More than a quarter-million claims were added

last year.He also decried recent rhetoric that has been hostile to

migrants and refugees.“In America, just like in Europe actually and in other parts

of the world, what we are witnessing is an identification of refugees — but not

just refugees, migrants as well — with people that take away jobs, that

threaten our security, our values,” Grandi said. “And I want to say to the US

administration — to the president — but also to the leaders around the world:

This is damaging.”He said many people leaving Honduras, Guatemala and El

Salvador through Mexico have faced violence by gangs and suffered from “the

inability of these governments to protect their own citizens.”At more than 1.5 million, Ethiopians comprised the largest

population of newly displaced people — nearly all internally — last year,

prompting the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council to decry a “forgotten

crisis” in the east African country.“We need a 180-degree shift in attitudes,” said NRC

Secretary-General Jan Egeland.” Wealthier nations must share the heavy-lifting,

dig deep and support generous countries like Ethiopia to ease the human

suffering of millions fleeing from conflict worldwide.”The UNHCR report noted that, by far, the most refugees are

taken in the developing world, not wealthy countries.The figures marked the seventh consecutive year in which the

numbers of forcibly displaced rose.“Yet another year, another dreadful record has been beaten,”

said Jon Cerezo of British charity Oxfam. “Behind these figures, people like

you and me are making dangerous trips that they never wanted to make, because

of threats to their safety and most basic rights.”



