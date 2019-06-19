Home › Baghdad Post › Nearly 71 million now displaced by war, violence at home: UN

Nearly 71 million now displaced by war, violence at home: UN

2019/06/19



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide bywar, persecution and other violence, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday, anincrease of more than 2 million from a year earlier — and an overall total thatwould amount to the world’s 20th most populous country.The annual “Global Trends” report released by the UN HighCommissioner for Refugees counts the number of the world’s refugees,asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018.The figures, coming on the eve of World Refugee Day onThursday, are bound to add fuel to a debate at the intersection ofinternational law, human rights and domestic politics, especially the movementin some countries, including the US, against immigrants and refugees.Launching the report, the high commissioner, Filippo Grandi,had a message for US President Donald Trump and other world leaders, calling it“damaging” to depict migrants and refugees as threats to jobs and security inhost countries. Often, they are fleeing insecurity and danger themselves, hesaid.The report also puts a statistical skeleton ontooften-poignant individual stories of people struggling to survive by crossingrivers, deserts, seas, fences and other barriers, natural and man-made, toescape government oppression, gang killings, sexual abuse, militia murders andother such violence at home.UNHCR said 70.8 million people were forcibly displaced atthe end of last year, up from about 68.5 million in 2017 — and nearly a 65%increase from a decade ago. Among them, nearly three in five people — or morethan 41 million — are displaced within their home countries.“The global trends, once again unfortunately, go in what Iwould say is the wrong direction,” Grandi told reporters in Geneva. “There arenew conflicts, new situations, producing refugees, adding themselves to the oldones. The old ones never get resolved.”The phenomenon is growing in both size and duration. Somefour-fifths of the “displacement situations” have lasted more than five years.After eight years of war in Syria, for instance, its people continue to make upthe largest population of forcibly displaced people, at some 13 million.Amid runaway inflation and political turmoil at home,Venezuelans for the first time accounted for the largest number of newasylum-seekers in 2018, totaling more than 340,000 — or more than one in fiveworldwide last year. Asylum-seekers receive international protection as theyawait acceptance or rejection of their requests for refugee status.UNHCR said that its figures are “conservative” and thatVenezuela masks a potentially longer-term trend.Some 4 million people are known to have left the SouthAmerican country in recent years. Many of those have traveled freely to Peru,Colombia and Brazil, but only about one-eighth have sought formal internationalprotection, and the outflow continues, suggesting the strains on the welcomingcountries could worsen.Grandi predicted a continued “exodus” from Venezuela andappealed for donors to provide more development assistance to the region.“Otherwise these countries will not bear the pressureanymore and then they have to resort to measures that will damage refugees,” hesaid. “We are in a very dangerous situation.”The United States, meanwhile, remains the “largest supporterof refugees” in the world, Grandi said in an interview. The US is the biggestsingle donor to UNHCR. He also credited local communities and advocacy groupsin the United States for helping refugees and asylum-seekers in the country.But the refugee agency chief noted long-term administrativeshortcomings that have given the United States the world’s biggest backlog ofasylum claims, at nearly 719,000. More than a quarter-million claims were addedlast year.He also decried recent rhetoric that has been hostile tomigrants and refugees.“In America, just like in Europe actually and in other partsof the world, what we are witnessing is an identification of refugees — but notjust refugees, migrants as well — with people that take away jobs, thatthreaten our security, our values,” Grandi said. “And I want to say to the USadministration — to the president — but also to the leaders around the world:This is damaging.”He said many people leaving Honduras, Guatemala and ElSalvador through Mexico have faced violence by gangs and suffered from “theinability of these governments to protect their own citizens.”At more than 1.5 million, Ethiopians comprised the largestpopulation of newly displaced people — nearly all internally — last year,prompting the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council to decry a “forgottencrisis” in the east African country.“We need a 180-degree shift in attitudes,” said NRCSecretary-General Jan Egeland.” Wealthier nations must share the heavy-lifting,dig deep and support generous countries like Ethiopia to ease the humansuffering of millions fleeing from conflict worldwide.”The UNHCR report noted that, by far, the most refugees aretaken in the developing world, not wealthy countries.The figures marked the seventh consecutive year in which thenumbers of forcibly displaced rose.“Yet another year, another dreadful record has been beaten,”said Jon Cerezo of British charity Oxfam. “Behind these figures, people likeyou and me are making dangerous trips that they never wanted to make, becauseof threats to their safety and most basic rights.”